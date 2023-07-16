PM urges to compare PML-N’s performance with PTI’s before polling

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday said that if given an opportunity in the upcoming general elections, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the entire leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N, would change destiny of the country by taking it on the path of progress and prosperity.

Addressing a cheques distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, he said they would accept the public mandate in the upcoming polls and urged the people to take their decisions after looking into certain facts and by juxtaposing the performance of the PML-N governments with that of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s four years’ saga of destruction.

Shehbaz Sharif, while lauding the statesmanship qualities of his elder brother, regretted that former prime minister and his leader Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power despite the fact that he had ended hours long crippling load shedding, provided laptops and loans to youth, brought muti-billions China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CEPC) power and road infrastructure projects during 2015.

“On the other hand, Imran Khan had phobia about PML-N leadership and the opposition as day in and day out, he was bent upon putting them in jails with framing of fake cases,” he said, adding the PTI leader could not assimilate the revolutionary steps taken by the PML-N government.

All the youth programmes, he said were started during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif as alone 50,000 vehicles were provided to the people on merit across Punjab province. The success of loan scheme could be gauged from the fact that 99 per cent loans were returned back to banks, he added.

The PM maintained that Nawaz Sharif and they had experienced worst kind of political vendetta, even they were sent on exile after ouster from power, but unlike Imran Niazi, the PML-N Quaid never thought of anything against the country.

The prime minister elaborated that the person (IK) who was brought to power through a fraud elections, kept on chanting the corruption charges during his four years’ tenure but did not prove them, adding but when he was removed from power corridors through a constitutional manner, he used dirty language and tactics against the state institutions.

He mentioned that PTI’s tenure was tainted with huge corruption scams including sugar and wheat scams, BRT Peshawar, Malam Jabba, sale of Toshakhana gifts, Rs 60 billion money embezzlement returned by the UK agency, etc and said that no one could deny these stark facts.