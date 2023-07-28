PM reaches UAE to condole over death of President’s brother

ABU DHABI: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif arrived in United Arab Emirates here on Friday on one day visit to condole over the death of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Pakistan’s ambassador to UAE, Emirati officials and personnel of Pakistan embassy greeted the prime minister.

Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatimi accompanied the prime minister, who will visit the royal palace to offer his condolences.

The Gulf country has declared three days of mourning after the death of Sheikh Saeed, who passed away a day earlier on July 27, said the state news agency WAM.

The flags will be flown at half-mast for a period of three days starting from Thursday to Saturday.

Advertisement

“May God shower the deceased with His vast mercy and dwell him in paradise, and grant the Al Nahyan family patience and solace,” said the obituary.

According to Arab News, the news of his ill health was previously announced by the Presidential Court.

Condolences started pouring in following Sheikh Saeed’s death including rulers and senior officials, with leaders from Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and the seven emirates comprising the UAE mourning his passing.

His funeral prayers will take place at the Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed the First Mosque in Abu Dhabi after the Zuhr (noon) prayer.

In 2022, PM Shehbaz also visited the UAE to offer condolences on the demise of former president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.