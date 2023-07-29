PM says sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) reminds Muslims to stand against tyranny

In observance of Youm e Ashura, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed a significant message highlighting the enduring lesson derived from the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA).

The Imam’s martyrdom epitomizes unwavering faith, piety, and the struggle for justice, serving as a moral obligation for Muslims to confront oppression and tyranny.

On the historic day of Ashura, Imam Hussain (RA), alongside his family and companions, fearlessly faced the Battle of Karbala, opposing cruelty and injustice in the pursuit of righteousness.

The everlasting message of Imam Hussain (RA) resonates even today, emphasizing the importance of upholding justice, compassion, and steadfastness in all aspects of life; said PM.

Added that his sacrifice transcends time, borders, and generations, leaving an indelible impression on Muslims worldwide.

The lesson drawn from his sacrifice is that striving with unwavering determination for justice, equality, and human dignity is crucial.

Further added “while challenges may arise on the path of truth, the ultimate success and blessings from Allah Almighty lie in remaining steadfast and committed.”

PM Shehbaz encouraged the nation and the entire Muslim Ummah to learn from Imam Hussain’s (RA) sacrifice and tackle the difficulties they face.

Emulating the noble example set by Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers in their daily lives can serve as a guiding light for society; he added.

The premier prayed for Allah Almighty’s blessings upon the nation and the Muslim Ummah, hoping that they stay true to the teachings of Islam and the illustrious legacy of Imam Hussain (RA).