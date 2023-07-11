PM Shehbaz calls for ending resource disparity among population

Sharif emphasized the need for a balance between population and resources.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to stakeholders to focus on empowering communities through improved healthcare and educational facilities, as well as creating a favorable environment to unleash their potential.

In his message on World Population Day, he highlights the discrepancy between the increasing population’s needs and the available resources.

He emphasized the importance of affirmative policies to empower communities and individuals.

Added that managing population growth is crucial for socio-economic development, particularly in developing countries.

Sharif emphasized the need for a balance between population and resources to meet the needs of millions.

This year’s theme, “Unleashing the power of gender equality,” underscores the significance of empowering women, girls, and men and ending discrimination.

Sharif believed that their inclusion in national life will contribute to achieving development goals and increasing human productivity.

“Gender equality is not just a human rights issue but also an economic necessity,” the premier said.

PM stressed that balanced development relies on empowering communities to fulfill their aspirations and participate in the development process.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by factors such as climate change, geopolitical shifts, and market dysfunction, which hinder progress towards Millennium Development Goals.

Added that addressing gender inequality and discrimination is crucial for achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

PM Shehbaz emphasized the need for effective communication between policymakers and the general public and encourages greater political determination to tackle these challenges.

