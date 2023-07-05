All assets have been lawfully declared with FBR and ECP, the petition read.

NAB filed a money laundering case against the two.

The Sharif family has consistently denied the allegations.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz on Wednesday submitted a plea for acquittal in the money laundering case they are facing.

The plea was filed by Advocate Amjad Pervaiz in the accountability court of Lahore on their behalf.

The petition argues that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has falsely fabricated the money laundering charges against them, asserting that their assets were lawfully declared with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It further contends that NAB lacks substantial evidence to prove the case against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz.

Therefore, the petition requests the court to acquit them from the charges.

The case against them was filed by NAB, alleging their involvement in money laundering and illegal transfer of funds through fake accounts.

Advertisement

The investigation team claims to have discovered 28 benami accounts belonging to the Shehbaz family, through which an alleged amount of Rs16.3 billion was laundered between 2008 and 2018.

Shehbaz and Hamza, along with other individuals, were named in the FIR.

The Sharif family has consistently denied the allegations, considering the case politically motivated and an attempt to tarnish their reputation and influence.