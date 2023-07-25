PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of eight mega projects in DI Khan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of eight mega projects in Dera Ismail Khan today for southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These projects include construction of several link roads from Western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Dera -Zhob transmission line along with sub grid station and projects related to provision of Oil and Natural gas to the people of the area.

Addressing a ceremony in Dera Ismail Khan today, Minister of State Musadik Malik said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is working on the agenda of putting the developing the country first, and politics second.

The Minister of State said the Prime Minister has given home the task of providing employment opportunities to the youth of the country.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s GDP growth will increase.