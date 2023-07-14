PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of National University of Technology

PM announced a grant of 100 million rupees and the provision of four air-conditioned buses for the university.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commenced the construction of primary campus of the National University of Technology in Islamabad on Friday.

During the event, he highlighted the significance of promoting skilled and technical education throughout the country.

PM described technical and skilled education and training as a crucial foundation for the country’s development and prosperity.

The premier expressed his belief that graduates from this university, equipped with valuable skills, would not only secure a dignified livelihood but also enhance the country’s reputation globally, including in Gulf States.

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the need to eradicate class discrimination, particularly in the education sector, aligning with the vision of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal.

He assured the government’s unwavering support for the promotion of skilled and technical education, emphasizing its potential to generate skilled human capital that can contribute to reducing the country’s trade deficit through remittances from abroad.

PM Shehbaz highlighted his efforts in establishing a network of Danish Schools in Punjab, aimed at providing educational opportunities to underprivileged youth.

He also mentioned the allocation of significant funds for stipends, benefiting nearly half a million students.

During the ceremony, PM announced a grant of 100 million rupees and the provision of four air-conditioned buses for the university.

Earlier, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, mentioned the pragmatic steps being taken to impart skills to the youth, enabling them to earn a respectable living.

Rana urged the youth to pursue technical education, recognizing its relevance in the current era.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, stated that approximately one hundred thousand youth would receive skill development training this year.

