PM Shehbaz lays foundation stone of road projects in Sharqpur

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday laid the foundation stone of important road projects at Sharqpur in district Sheikhukura, Bol News reported.

These projects include 19 kilometer long Lahore bypass, connecting Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore-Karachi Motorway, expansion of Lahore-Karachi Motorway up to Sigian Road and Main Ravi Bridge, and Esaan Sharkpur Interchange at Abdul Hakim Motorway.

Addressing on the occasion, the prime minister said the expansion project of Lahore-Karachi Motorway up to Sigian Road and Main Ravi Bridge will facilitate traffic of Lahore, save fuel and create employment opportunities.

Shehbaz Sharif said the route of metro bus will be extended from Shahdra to Kala Shah Kaku. He said around 50 billion rupees will be spent on these development projects.

The PM said the previous government did not start any development project and pushed the country towards darkness.