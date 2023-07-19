PM Shehbaz, MQM discuss caretaker setup, political situation

Primary focus of the meeting was the establishment of caretaker governments.

A crucial gathering between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a delegation from the Mutahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), led by Convenor Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui occurred on Wednesday.

The meeting revolved around discussions about forming caretaker governments and the current political situation in the country.

Prominent figures within the MQM delegation, including Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin ul Haque, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, Dr. Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal, shared their views during the meeting.

Additionally, Ministers for Railways and Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique, and Economic Affairs, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, were also present.

The primary focus of the meeting was the establishment of caretaker governments, and PM Shehbaz sought input from his coalition partners during the ongoing consultations.

The recent population census also featured prominently in the discussions.

During the meeting, the MQM delegation expressed their appreciation for the PM’s personal involvement in expediting federal government projects in Karachi.

They commended his dedication to prioritizing these projects and ensuring their swift completion.

Furthermore, the MQM delegation lauded PM Shehbaz and his economic team for successfully concluding an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

They recognized the significance of this achievement in stabilizing the country’s economy.