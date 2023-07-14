Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif performed the groundbreaking of 1200 megawatts Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali on Friday, Bol News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz Sharif said the history of nuclear energy cooperation between Pakistan and China goes back to 30 years. He said this mutual cooperation to promote clean, efficient and comparatively cheaper energy is a great success, manifestation of great friendship and a model for other countries to emulate.

Shehbaz Sharif said Chashma-5 nuclear power project costing 3.5 billion dollars is to be completed in the next seven to eight years. He however emphasized for reducing this period of installation saying this will be a great favor to the people of Pakistan. He also thanked China for providing a discount of thirty billion rupees on this project which, he said is a very kind gesture from the Chinese friends.

He said K-3 nuclear energy power plant was inaugurated by him in Karachi a few months ago which is now operational and is equipped with the modern technology like C-5. He said safety arrangements are par excellence and the endorsement in this regard has also came from the head of the IAEA.

Commending the financial support provided by China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent times, he said, “The risk of potential default has been completed averted through untiring team efforts of all the components of the government of Pakistan.”

In her remarks on the occasion, Charge D’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy Ms Pang Chunxue said Chashma-5 nuclear power plant will provide more than 10,000 local jobs and a large number of raw materials, equipment and related services will be purchased locally which can effectively promote socio economic development.

She said China-Pakistan cooperation in the field of peaceful use of nuclear energy has made great achievements. She said iron clad friendship between Pakistan and China is continuously writing new chapters and this was not possible without joint efforts on both sides.

The Chinese Charge D’Affaires said under the CPEC, fourteen energy projects have been put in commercial operation with a total installed capacity of eight thousand megawatts. She said the two countries will move side by side to promote the high quality development of the CPEC and make joint efforts to build a closer China Pakistan Community with a shared future in the new era.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of China National Nuclear Corporation said our cooperation in nuclear energy has been an integral part of China-Pakistan all weather strategic cooperative partnership and a shining example of international nuclear energy cooperation.

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Cooperation Raja Ali Raza Anwar said Chashma-5 project has brought us one step closer to the envisaged goal of producing 8800 megawatts clean nuclear energy. He said Chashma-5 will enhance not only our nuclear power technology experience but also have an impact on several areas of socio-economic uplift.