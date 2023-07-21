PM Shehbaz says OIC to formulate strategy against desecration of holy books

Condemning the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said a joint strategy would be formulated from the platform of OIC to counter such heinous acts.

He stressed that the OIC had to play a historic role in expressing the sentiments of Muslim Ummah and stopping such evil acts.

The prime minister said that a campaign would be initiated to get reversed the decision of allowing the desecration of divine books Torah, Bible and Holy Quran. The desecration of sacred books, persons and rituals was not freedom of expression but to constantly torment the world.

Shehbaz Sharif said the continuity of the acts reflected that it was part of a political and satanic agenda. He said the entire world of Islam and Christianity must stop the conspiracy together.

He said the followers of devil were blaspheming the Book which gave human beings dignity, rights and guidance.

He said: “The decision to allow the desecration of the Torah and Bible encouraged desecrators. This is the promotion of hatred which international law does not allow.”

The PM said the attitudes of religious incitement, provocation, terrorism and violence were fatal to the world peace. “These behaviors are highly abhorrent and condemnable both legally and morally,” he said.