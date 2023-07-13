PM Shehbaz says will transfer power to interim govt in Aug

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced that that the PDM government would hand over the power to an interim government in August 2023 after the completion of their tenure.

He made this announcement while addressing the nation and claimed that his government had cleaned landmines of economy laid by the previous government.

However, he highlighted the economic and political developments including International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement and upcoming general elections in his address.

In his over a 14 minutes’ address to the nation, the prime minister said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme was the biggest obstacle in the way of the country’s economic revival, which the previous government agreed on the toughest conditions.

The previous government, he said brought the country on the brink of default by deviating from its agreement with the IMF.

Advertisement

However, PM Shehbaz added that he is a firm believer that Pakistan can come out of the conspiracies it faces by working day and night.

He said the political opponents remained busy in hatching conspiracies and creating hurdles when the coalition government was trying to resume the ongoing programme with the Fund.

Shehbaz Sharif said this was the only elected coalition government in Pakistan’s democratic history that was established for the shortest period and faced the biggest challenges and conspiracies.

The premier also thanked China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for “sincerely” cooperating with Pakistan during its difficult time. PM Shehbaz added that his government has also developed a comprehensive plan for economic recovery.