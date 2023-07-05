PM Shehbaz To Attend SCO Summit Virtually Today

The leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) being held in video conference format on Tuesday (today).

The leaders will deliberate on important global and regional issues and chart the future direction of cooperation among SCO Member States.

This year, the SCO CHS will also welcome Iran as a new member of the organisation.

The Prime Minister’s participation in the CHS illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region.