PM Shehbaz to distribute loan checks to youth in Lahore today

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will distribute checks to the successful youth under the Prime Minister Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme in Lahore on Sunday (today).

“Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme is ensuring the provision of low interest loans on easy terms to the talented youth to start their own business. In order to empower women, a special quota has been fixed for them in this scheme,” Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.

On July 8, Shehbaz Sharif had said that transparency and merit would be the guiding principles in the selection of recipients for the laptop scheme.

In a tweet, the prime minister had said the nationwide launch of the Prime Minister’s laptop scheme had resumed the fascinating journey the PML-N government had started in Punjab under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

“Nothing makes me happier than doing my bit for the empowerment of our youth & students, who hold the destiny of this country in their hands,” he had said.