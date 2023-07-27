PM Shehbaz to inaugurate development projects in Gwadar today

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate development projects in Gwadar today

Articles
Advertisement
PM Shehbaz to inaugurate development projects in Gwadar today

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate development projects in Gwadar today

Advertisement

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Gwadar on a day-long visit today. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects in Gwadar.

These projects include 102 km Basima-Khuzdar road, 55 km Awaran-Jhaljao road, New Gwadar International Airport and 132kv Panjgur-Nag-Basima-Nal transmission line.

The Prime Minister will distribute relief cheques to the deserving fishermen of Gwadar while he will also distribute laptops to the talented students of Gwadar University.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story