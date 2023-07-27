PM Shehbaz to inaugurate development projects in Gwadar today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Gwadar on a day-long visit today. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects in Gwadar.

These projects include 102 km Basima-Khuzdar road, 55 km Awaran-Jhaljao road, New Gwadar International Airport and 132kv Panjgur-Nag-Basima-Nal transmission line.

The Prime Minister will distribute relief cheques to the deserving fishermen of Gwadar while he will also distribute laptops to the talented students of Gwadar University.