PM Shehbaz to inaugurate development projects in Gwadar today

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will arrive in Gwadar on a day-long visit today. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate several development projects in Gwadar.
These projects include 102 km Basima-Khuzdar road, 55 km Awaran-Jhaljao road, New Gwadar International Airport and 132kv Panjgur-Nag-Basima-Nal transmission line.
The Prime Minister will distribute relief cheques to the deserving fishermen of Gwadar while he will also distribute laptops to the talented students of Gwadar University.
