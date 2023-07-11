PM Shehbaz to inaugurate FATA University in Peshawar today

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate FATA University in Peshawar today

Articles
Advertisement
PM Shehbaz to inaugurate FATA University in Peshawar today

PM Shehbaz to inaugurate FATA University in Peshawar today

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Phase-I of FATA University in Peshawar during his visit to the metropolis on Tuesday (today), Bol News reported.

FATA University is the first higher education institute that will provide education of international level to the talented pupils of the FATA.

The foundation of this university, built at a cost of 1.5 billion rupees, was laid in the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The Prime Minister will also distribute laptops among the talented youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Prime Minister Youth Program in Peshawar.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story