PM Shehbaz to inaugurate FATA University in Peshawar today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate Phase-I of FATA University in Peshawar during his visit to the metropolis on Tuesday (today), Bol News reported.

FATA University is the first higher education institute that will provide education of international level to the talented pupils of the FATA.

The foundation of this university, built at a cost of 1.5 billion rupees, was laid in the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-N.

The Prime Minister will also distribute laptops among the talented youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Prime Minister Youth Program in Peshawar.