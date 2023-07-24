PM Shehbaz will open mega projects in DI Khan today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is visiting Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday (today).

PM Shehbaz and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman will inaugurate mega projects for DI Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Bannu.

The opening ceremony will be held at Rata Kalachi Sports Stadium.

Development projects include 35km road from Yark Interchange to Tank, 15km bypass two lane road, construction of 45km Abdul Khel Interchange Covered to Klurkot Road, construction of Paharpur Sudra Mor (NA-55) Road, construction of 66km Rimak to Daraban Road, rehabilitation and upgradation of 56km Kundal Interchange to Lucki Marwat, Taj Zai Road, and construction of road from Isa Khel to Bannu/Kirk Link.

Besides substation of 220-KV in Zhob, laying of foundation stone of Pirroshan University Miran Shah and inaugural of OGDCL Willie Betney Block will be performed.