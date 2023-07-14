PM to perform ground breaking of Chashma-V Nuclear Power Plant today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lay foundation stone of Chashma-V Nuclear Power Plant in Islamabad on Friday, Bol News reported.

As a result of the special interest and efforts of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, not only the cost of Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit 5 has been reduced, but its capacity has been increased from 1100 MW to 1200 MW.

Chashma-V, whose contract was signed in 2017, has been delayed for the last five years. The work on this project is being restarted under the vision of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for low cost and environment friendly electricity in the country. The Prime Minister will also address the event. PTV will live telecast the event.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif will also inaugurate the main campus of National University of Technology in Islamabad today keeping in view to promote the industrial base and technical education in country.

Currently, modern education in seven graduate programs is being offered in university. In addition, university will offer more graduate and masters programs in current year.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate Youth Skill Development Program. Under the program, youth will be provided training keeping in view competing with the workforce at the international level.

NAVTTC will provide vocational training to youth in modern competitive skills to over two hundred fifty thousand youth at the cost of 19.33 billion rupees with the support of local and international partners during next four years.