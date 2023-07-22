PM underlines continuity of policies through charter of economy

PM Shehbaz Sharif called for a charter of economy and democracy

He said the worst divide in Pakistan has destroyed the country’s progress.

He said Danish schools faced stiff resistance when established.

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday once again called for a charter of economy and democracy for the sake of the continuity of policies and for the prosperous future of the country.

Addressing a ceremony to award laptops to talented students of Danish Schools System, the prime minister regretted that the false allegations of thefts and corruption had divided the nation and spread venom.

He said during the past 15 months of the coalition government, they faced issues like floods, price hikes, and the IMF agreement but he has never witnessed such a bitter divide in society throughout his life.

The prime minister said that in different parts of the world, elections were being held, but the worst divide created in Pakistan has destroyed the country’s progress and prosperity.

He stressed that a charter of economy and democracy would ensure continuity in policies, irrespective of change of governments, as had been pursued by different countries of the world. The prime minister called upon all to realize the issues confronted by the country.

Terming the IMF’s agreement as a ‘breather for the country’, the prime minister stressed that they should convert it into an opportunity, adding that it was also a moment of introspection for all.

“They should bury their differences and become one and if they decide it, then nothing could hinder the country from moving on the path of progress and prosperity. We have to resolve to equip young generations with the latest education, especially the poor and deprived classes,” He added.

The prime minister maintained that Pakistan was blessed with natural resources, but these could not be fully explored rather the country had paid huge amounts on litigation abroad.

He said the disparity among different segments of society was not permissible in the country conceived by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremony was attended by Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, parliamentarians, relevant authorities, and a large number of students.

The prime minister congratulated the students on their success and said they owed their success due to their talent and hard work and the dedication of their teachers, management, and the provincial government’s support.

The prime minister recollected that when Danish schools were established, they had faced stiff resistance from different quarters.

“Today Danish schools have become model institutions for those students who could not afford expensive private education,” he added.

The prime minister vowed to construct similar projects across the country if came to power after the upcoming elections He said about 50,000 students were being imparted education in Danish schools.

He said if these students were deprived of such educational facilities, they would have wasted in the wilderness of the backward areas, but now these schools have turned them into gems.

The prime minister said that no nation could aspire to achieve progress unless its youth were properly educated.

Citing the laptop scheme, he said during Covid-19, the students continued their studies with the facility of laptops and became freelancers and are earning respectable earnings.

PM’s Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatema Khawaja also briefed the gathering about the government’s various launched projects for the young people.

Earlier, different students narrated their success stories and expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for enabling them to pursue their studies at Danish Schools. The prime minister also distributed laptops and cheques among the outstanding students.