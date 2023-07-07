PM urges OIC to chalk out strategy against rising incidents of Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) regarding the incident of the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The prime minister held a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary-General Hissein Ibrahim Taha and conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of these willful and provocative acts which have hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

PM Shehbaz Sharif has asked OIC to chalk out a coordinated and comprehensive strategy, aimed at raising global awareness about its perspective and building legal and political deterrence against rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.

He stressed that vilification of religion, revered religious personalities, Holy Scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

The prime minister appreciated the OIC Secretary-General’s role in articulating Muslim Ummah’s concerns and demands about these Islamophobic trends and incidents.

While welcoming the convening of an urgent debate at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on the issue, the prime minister underscored that the OIC must raise the issue with the UN Secretary-General and at other relevant forums and bodies within the UN system.

The OIC Secretary-General echoed Pakistan’s condemnation and concerns about the despicable incidents of the public desecration of the Holy Quran.

He reaffirmed OIC’s firm commitment to tackle the contemporary scourge of Islamophobia. He lauded Pakistan’s leading role in OIC deliberations in general and on this issue in particular.

Earlier this week, the 57-country bloc of Muslim-majority countries held an extraordinary meeting in Jeddah after the holy book was burned and defiled in Sweden.

In a statement, it said international law and other collective measures are needed to prevent future incidents involving the desecration of the Quran.

“We must send constant reminders to the international community regarding the urgent application of international law, which clearly prohibits any advocacy of religious hatred,” OIC Secretary-General said.

