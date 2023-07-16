PM vows to take Pakistan on path of prosperity if back in power

Praised his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, for his statesmanship qualities.

Criticized PTI’s tenure, mentioning corruption scandals, including the sugar and wheat scams.

Expressed determination to stabilize the economy with revolutionary steps.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his belief that if given the chance in the upcoming general elections, he and the entire leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) would bring progress and prosperity to the country.

He urged the public to consider the performance of the PML-N government compared to the four years of destruction under the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership.

Shehbaz Sharif praised his elder brother, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for his statesmanship qualities and listed his accomplishments, such as ending load shedding, providing laptops and loans to the youth, and initiating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

He criticized PTI chairman, accusing him of targeting the PML-N leadership with false cases and failing to appreciate the PML-N’s revolutionary steps.

The prime minister highlighted youth programs initiated during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure, such as providing 50,000 vehicles and achieving a high loan return rate.

He emphasized that despite facing political vendetta and exile, the PML-N never acted against the country, unlike the former PM.

Shehbaz Sharif criticized PTI’s tenure, mentioning corruption scandals, including the sugar and wheat scams, the BRT Peshawar project, and the misappropriation of funds returned by the UK agency.

He defended the PML-N’s distribution of laptops, claiming they brought an IT revolution and enabled youth to pursue education and freelance work.

PM Shehbaz acknowledged the presence of ministers, officials, and loan beneficiaries at the ceremony. He criticized the PTI government’s scandals, language, and vengeance against the opposition and civil servants.

He mentioned his and Nawaz Sharif’s long political careers and the ordeals they endured for the sake of the country and criticized the differential treatment of Nawaz Sharif and the PTI chairman in legal cases.

Regarding the reduction in petroleum prices, the prime minister attributed it to the appreciation of the rupee against the dollar and the positive aspects of the IMF program.

He warned of the economic challenges but expressed his determination to stabilize the economy with revolutionary steps.

Shehbaz Sharif mentioned that those who conspired against the country had failed, including recent statements from Israel.

He referred to the IMF agreement as a necessary step and emphasized the need for sacrifices and hard work from the government, the wealthy, public servants, and politicians to change the country’s fate.

On the occasion, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman emphasized the importance of providing opportunities to the youth and urged them to rely on truthfulness and facts rather than misleading statements.

He praised the PML-N’s youth programs and the efficiency of “Shehbaz’s speed” in accomplishing public welfare schemes.

Special Assistant to the PM on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima Khawaja provided details about the loan programs, including loans for entrepreneurs and the agricultural sector.

She credited former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for initiating the youth loan program.