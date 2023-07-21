ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has formed a five-member negotiation committee of the Muslim League-N to consult on the caretaker setup, sources said.
The important task has been entrusted to the committee consisting of the senior leaders of PML-N including Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal and Ishaq Dar.
The committee will hold talks with the PPP, JUI-F and MQM and other allies
The prime minister also directed the coalition parties to form negotiation committees, the sources further said.
The PML-N’s negotiation committee will be in direct contact with Mian Nawaz Sharif, they confirmed.
The committee is discussing two important issues with the PDM and its allies – when the present National Assembly will be dissolved and secondly who will be involved in the caretaker setup.
