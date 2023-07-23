PML-N recommends Ishaq Dar as Caretaker Prime Minister

The PML-N has decided to nominate Ishaq Dar as Caretaker Prime Minister.

Ishaq Dar’s name will be among the three recommendations sent by the PML-N.

The PPP has denied reaching an agreement on Ishaq Dar’s name as interim PM.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to propose the name of Ishaq Dar as the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, BOL News reported citing sources.

Well-informed sources said the PML-N has decided to nominate the party leader and current finance minister for the post to ensure the continuation of economic policies. The final decision will be made in consultation with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), sources added.

The five-member negotiating committee of the PML-N is consulting all allied parties on the name of Ishaq Dar, sources said. The name of Ishaq Dar will be included among the three names sent by the prime minister for the Caretaker Prime Minister, sources added.

However, sources within the PPP denied that name of Ishaq Dar is being considered for the post of Caretaker Prime Minister. Sources said the news of agreeing on the name of Ishaq Dar for the Caretaker Prime Minister is false. They said the name of Ishaq Dar for the caretaker prime minister was not decided,

Ishaq Dar’s name has not been submitted to the PPP for caretaker prime minister, sources added. The PPP will propose a neutral candidate for caretaker prime minister.

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) rebuked the decision to consider appointing Ishaq Dar as the Caretaker Prime Minister. PTI West Punjab President Farrukh Habib said the PML-N is brazenly defying the Constitution which states the interim setup should be impartial.

“The Sharif family has enjoyed looting so much while in power that they want Ishaq Dar to be made caretaker prime minister and how brazenly these people are defying the constitution, which clearly states that the caretaker setup should be neutral,” he said.

“If you want to make Ishaq Dar caretaker prime minister by trampling the constitution, then understand that there will be only selection, not elections, which will further damage the country,” he added.

Former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also weighed in and said that appointing Ishaq Dar as the caretaker prime minister will prove the interim setup will be selected and biased.

“It will be the right decision to make Ishaq Dar the prime minister because he will not have to lie every day that the caretaker government is neutral,” Fawad said.

“Everyone knows how much the selected caretaker government of Shehbaz Sharif and Raja Riaz will comply with the constitutional requirements,” he said, adding that even government officials have doubts about the election.

The leadership of PPP and PML-N are expected to hold another meeting in London to reach a final decision on the formation of the caretaker setup and dissolution of the assemblies.

PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif has again reached London after a four-week visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia where he held political meetings. PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari will soon leave Dubai for London where he expected to meet the PML-N chief.

The meeting is a continuation of the early meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the recent meeting between the two leaders in Dubai. Both leaders will discuss matters related to the dissolution of assemblies, caretaker setup, and the name of the caretaker prime minister candidate.