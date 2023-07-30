PMLN postpones Kasur, Khudian power show due to bad weather

  • Info minister announced the postponement in tweet.
  • Public rally is now scheduled to take place on August 5.
  • PM Shehbaz will address the crowd.
Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to delay its public gathering in Khudian, originally planned for Sunday, due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced the postponement in a tweet.

The public rally is now scheduled to take place on August 5, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the attendees after inaugurating the Lahore-Kasur-Bahawalnagar Motorway.

