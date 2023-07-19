PMLN to run aggressive election campaign with ‘PM Nawaz Sharif’ slogan

The slogan was approved on the recommendations of the party’s top leadership.

Party sources privy on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) running an election campaign with the slogan ‘Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’.

As per the party sources, the slogan was approved on the recommendations of the party’s top leadership; added that Nawaz Sharif also approved the initial outline of the election campaign.

PMLN has decided to launch an aggressive election campaign before the general elections 2023, under which print, electronic, social media, new party songs, and anthems will be used for party promotion.

Various advertising firms will be hired for the election campaign, while the top leadership of the party has also set a target of getting 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Besides PMLN has aimed at securing at least 200 seats in the Punjab Assembly

Party sources claim that Nawaz Sharif is expected to return to Pakistan during the intense and aggressive election campaign.