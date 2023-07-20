One police officer martyred, several injured in Khyber explosion

Heavy firing was also reported.

Miscreants launched an attack on the office of Tehsil Bara.

The attackers managed to escape.

One police officer was reportedly martyred and several left injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bara Bazar suicide attack on Thursday.

According to reports, troublemakers launched an attack on the Tehsil Bara office, leading to intense firing from both sides, causing panic among residents and authorities.

The nature of the explosion has not been determined yet, but it caused significant damage to nearby buildings.

The injured individuals were taken to Hayatabad Medical Complex in Peshawar, as confirmed by the police.

During the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Warsak Arshad Khan stated that the officials were fired upon while changing shifts and faced 17 bullets.

The attackers managed to escape, leading to an ongoing search operation in the vicinity to apprehend them.

This incident occurred merely two days after a suicide blast in Peshawar’s Hayatabad area, which injured eight people near a security forces vehicle.

Regrettably, the province has experienced a disturbing increase in terrorism-related incidents this year, with a total of 146 policemen martyred in various terrorist attacks throughout the region.