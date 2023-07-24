Political stability key to foreign investment: PM

He pointed out the previous government’s initiatives in renewable energy projects.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for political stability as a crucial factor in attracting foreign investment and overcoming the current economic challenges in the country.

During a meeting with Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry members and prominent businessmen, he stressed the importance of putting politics aside and involving all stakeholders, including politicians, businessmen, and bureaucracy, in implementing significant and lasting economic reforms.

The PM acknowledged that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) provided temporary relief to the economy, but asserted that the ultimate solution lies in enacting reforms across various sectors.

He pointed out the previous government’s initiatives in renewable energy projects but lamented their discontinuation and the negative impact of unfair cases launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), hindering progress in achieving green energy goals.

While advocating against corruption, Shehbaz Sharif emphasized the necessity for a fair, transparent, and just system of accountability that does not jeopardize the economy. He emphasized the need to focus on strengthening the economy and promoting economic, industrial, and agricultural growth instead of baseless allegations.

The premier proudly mentioned the enactment of laws to facilitate government-to-government agreements for attracting foreign investments. He highlighted the interest from countries like China, Saudi Arabia, Korea, and Qatar in investing in Pakistan, provided there is political stability to support their businesses and benefit the people of Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz expressed confidence in the country’s ability to overcome financial stress, generate revenues, and support business growth. He assured industrialists and exporters that his government, if given the mandate in the next elections, would work towards resolving their issues.

He acknowledged the significance of exports in Pakistan’s economic progress and praised Faisalabad’s contribution as the textile industry hub.

PM commended the hard work and entrepreneurship of Faisalabad’s businessmen in advancing the textile industry, which remains a vital component of export earnings. He also praised their efforts in various projects aimed at benefiting the citizens of Pakistan.