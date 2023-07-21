PPDA threatens to close fuel stations from tomorrow

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Chairman Abdul Sami Khan on Friday threatened to shut down fuel stations indefinitely from July 22, if their demands were not met, Bol News reported.

Exclusively talking to Bol News, Abdul Sami Khan said Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik was going to meet them today. To a query, he said it was not necessary that they should raise petrol price or lower it, they could adjust it. “It is the government’s duty to adjust the levy. We also are worried about the masses,” he said demanding “appropriate” margin of profit in petrol per liter. He said the ruling coalition government had lower their profit from 4 per cent to 2.40 per cent per liter.

The PPDA chief said the caretaker government, that will come anytime soon, would not have the power in this regard. They wanted to remind the government whatever agreements were made with them, he said.

He said if they could not make a living, they would not be able to run the pumps and it was a loss to the public. He said they wanted to get a suitable margin in profit.