PPP forms committee to hold talks on caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has formed a three-member negotiation committee to hold discussions with allied parties on the formation of the caretaker set-up.

The committee includes senior party leaders including Yusuf Raza Gilani, Naveed Qamar, and Khursheed Shah.

The committee has been entrusted with the important task to contact allied parties including the PML-N, JUI-F, MQM, and others to discuss the formation of the interim setup. The negotiation committee will be in direct contact with the PPP leadership.

The constitutional tenure of the government ends on August 12 and political parties are rushing to finalize the date for the dissolution of the assemblies.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a five-member committee of the PML-N to hold negotiations with other coalition partners on the caretaker set-up.

The PML-N committee comprises senior party leaders and federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

The committee would prepare a roadmap for the dissolution of the assemblies, the appointment of the caretaker prime minister, and seat adjustment with the allies

The committee has been tasked to undertake consultations with the political parties and groups which constitute the incumbent government. The committee would negotiate with the PPP, JUI-F, MQM-P and other allies in the ruling coalition.

The decision to form the committee was made during a meeting of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif with the PPP leadership including former president Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Dubai on June 27.

The committee will discuss seat adjustments in case a third major political force emerges in Punjab. In case a third major political force does not surface in Punjab, the two parties with contest elections independently.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also directed the allied parties to form their negotiation committees to discuss these matters. The prime minister has already held the first round of talks with the coalition partners and has now instructed the committee to hold negotiations.

The committee will seek proposals for the name of the caretaker premier from the allies. The coalition partners will also provide their input for the caretaker set-up and discuss the issue of seat adjustments.

PM Shehbaz has yet to discuss the issue of the caretaker prime minister with Leader of Opposition Raja Riaz. The discussion is necessary as per the regulation under the Constitution.

The prime minister held a meeting with Zardari and Bilawal and discussed the overall political situation in the country and consulted about the caretaker set-up.

