PPP, PMLN leaders likely to hold key talks on caretaker setup in Dubai

PPP, PML-N leaders likely to hold key talks on caretaker setup in Dubai

They may also consult with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for future political setup.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz arrive in Dubai.

Maulana Fazl earlier expressed displeasure on not being consulted in previous Dubai huddle.

Sources privy to former premier Nawaz Sharif, and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, have arrived in Dubai to discuss the appointment of a caretaker prime minister.

They are joining Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who arrived earlier.

The purpose of their meeting in the UAE is likely to discuss the appointment of a caretaker prime minister once the National Assembly dissolves at the beginning of August.

They may also consult with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for the future political setup.

However, it’s worth noting that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has expressed displeasure over the previous political meetings held in Dubai, as they were not taken into confidence.

To address this concern, Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet with Maulana Fazl to resolve any issues.

Furthermore, Maulana Fazl is scheduled to visit Dubai next week and then travel to London after his stay in Dubai.

Meanwhile, there have been discussions on future political alliances and upcoming elections during a dinner hosted by Pir Pagara Sibghatullah Rashdi, the head of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), for Maulana Fazl and his associates in Karachi.

As the political situation in Pakistan continues to unfold, these consultations and discussions will play a significant role in shaping the future political landscape.