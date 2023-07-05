PPP Senior Leader Liaquat Shabab Passes Away

PESHAWAR: In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the divisional president of Pakistan People’s Party and former provincial minister Liaquat Shabab passed away, here on Tuesday.

Late Liaquat Shabab belonged to a middle class of Nowshera district. He started practical politics from Government Degree College Nowshera in 1981/82 on behalf of People’s Students Federation. He was elected as the General Secretary of Government Degree College Nowshera, the deceased wrote poetry in Urdu and Pashto languages, and was considered among the prominent poets of Pashtuns.

In 2001, he published a collection of Pashto poetry under the name of Sankade Makham. and remained a political prisoner in Dera Ismail Khan Jail.

Late Liaquat Shabab fought his first election from constituency PF-14 presently PK-85 in the year 2002 in which he came second, while his second campaign was in the 2008 elections and he became the Provincial Minister of Excise and Taxation and continued to perform his services till the year 2013.

The deceased was known as an excellent, eloquent and reasoned speaker, the development of the Excise Department, the political services of the deceased will always be remembered for the people of Nowshera. The deceased was not only a progressive politician but also a poet.

Advertisement

The effects of progressive thinking were evident, the late Liaquat Shabab was so influenced by Bhuttoism that till the last breath of his life he remained associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party and was proud to call himself Jiyala.

Thousands of former members of the National and Provincial Assembly, Councils, central and provincial leaders of Pakistan People’s Party and leaders associated with all political parties attended his funeral prayer.

Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ameer Haider Khan Hoti, Provincial Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Professor Ibrahim, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Senator Atta Rehman, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Barrister Mian Feroze Jamal Shah Kaka Khel, Provincial Spokesperson of Muslim League-N Akhtar Wali Khan, Leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Asif Luqman Qazi, President Amil Wali Khan, Qaumi Watan Party’s Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Darul Uloom Haqqani’s Vice Honorable Former MNA Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Astana Aliya Manki Sharif’s Pirzada Nabi Amin and Pirzada Muhammad Amin expressed grief over the death of Liaquat Shabab and appreciated the political efforts of the deceased.