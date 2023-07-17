PPP’s Sadia Danish elected unopposed as GB Deputy Speaker

Sadia Danish is the first women to become GB Deputy Speaker.

GILGIT: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Sadia Danish was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, making her the first woman to achieve the milestone.

The session for the election of Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Deputy Speaker was chaired by Speaker Nazir Advocate and attended by 18 members of the assembly.

Sadia Danish was the joint candidate of the PDM alliance. The PTI forward bloc led by newly-elected Chief Minister Haji Gulbar Khan supported her for the post of deputy speaker. PTI did not nominate any candidate papers for the post.

Sadia Danish became the first woman Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly. GB Assembly Speaker Advocate Nazir Ahmed administered the oath to the deputy speaker. Sadia Danish has served as GB’s Minister for Information, Tourism, and Sports and Culture.

PPP has decided to join the newly installed government of Gilgit-Baltistan. The party will be given cabinet positions in the next cabinet in the next phase.

Earlier this week, Haji Gulbar Khan of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) forward bloc was elected as Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. He received the support of 19 lawmakers, including from the PPP and PML-N.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira played a role in the formation of the new setup in Gilgit-Baltistan after holding meetings with leaders of different parties to evolve a consensus to form a coalition government.

In the 32-member house, PTI has 19 members, PPP four, PML-N three, Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three, Islami Tehreek Pakistan one, JUI-F one, and one independent candidate. The total number of PTI members in the GB Assembly has reduced to 21 after the disqualification of Khalid Khurshid Khan.