President approves extension of tenure of PHC additional judges

President approves extension of tenure of PHC three additional judges

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the extension of the tenure of three additional judges of Peshawar High Court by six months.

The President approved the extension of the tenure of Justices Fazal Subhan, Shahid Khan and Dr. Khurshid Iqbal.

The extension of tenure will be applicable from 18 July 2023.

The President approved the extension on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Earlier on July 8 Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan took oath as the acting chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Advertisement

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali administered oath to the new acting CJ. Justice Ibrahim was appointed acting chief justice after Justice Musarrat Hilali was elevated to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.