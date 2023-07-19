President summons NA session on July 20, Senate on July 24

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday separately summoned the sessions of National Assembly and Senate to be held on July 20 and July 24 respectively.

The National Assembly session will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 1700 hours while the Senate would meet on Monday, July 24 at 1500 hours.

The president summoned sessions of both Houses of Parliament on the prime minister’s advice under Article 54 of the Constitution.

 

