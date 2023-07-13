Price of gold/tola up by Rs4000 to Rs280000

Advertisement
KARACHI: The price of gold per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs4000, reaching Rs280000 level on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of gold was up by Rs3429 to Rs178326.
With the increase of 13 dollars in the global market, the price of gold per ounce reached 1959 dollars.
