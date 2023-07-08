Prime Minister Youth Laptop Scheme 2023: How to apply

The scheme aims to provide 100,000 laptops to eligible students.

Applicants must provide personal information such as CNIC number, mobile phone number, and email address.

Applicants can track their application status through the portal’s Application Status section.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially launched the PM Youth Laptop Scheme 2023, which aims to provide 100,000 laptops to high-achieving students in universities.

The program was relaunched by the Prime Minister in Islamabad for the distribution of laptops among eligible students.

How to apply for PM Youth Laptop Scheme Online

To participate in the scheme, interested individuals must register through the official Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Website at https://pmyp.gov.pk/.

The registration process entails providing personal details such as CNIC number, mobile phone number, and email address. It is essential to verify the accuracy of the information before proceeding further.

After entering the required data, applicants can access their accounts by logging in. To track the progress of their application, students can utilize the Application Status section available on the portal.

Advertisement

Additionally, the portal provides a list of eligible universities for applicants to verify if their institution is included in the scheme.