PTI chairman apologizes Judge Zeba again in threat case

Former PM earlier apologized Judge Zeba on September 30.

His remarks earned him widespread condemnation.

PTI Chief expressed ‘deep regret’ over his ‘unintentional utterance’ against Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Advertisement

PTI chairman on Wednesday once again apologized to Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry for passing threatening remarks against her in a public rally in Islamabad’s F-9 Park.

PTI chief had expressed ‘deep regret’ over his ‘unintentional utterance’ against Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

A District and Sessions Courts of Islamabad hear the case in this regard, where the former PM along with his lawyer Salman Safdar appeared before the court.

PTI chairman standing on the rostrum apologized to the women judge for passing threatening remarks against her.

He stated, “I apologize if my statement offended anyone and crossed the line”.

On March 29, An Islamabad district and sessions court quashing the PTI chairman’s request to restore bailable warrants in Judge Zeba Chaudhry’s threat case issued a non-bailable arrest warrant.

Advertisement

The former PM’s lawyer requested a district and sessions court to restore his bailable warrant and argued that the life of the deposed premier was in danger.