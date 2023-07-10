PTI chairman secures interim bail in 8 cases till July 19

PTI chairman appeared in Judicial Complex Islamabad along with his legal team.

PTI’s chief lawyer requested the judge to adjourn the hearing till July 19.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra directed the PTI chairman to join the investigation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister on Monday secured interim bail in eleven cases.

Two cases filed against the PTI chairman in Shahzad Town police station were heard in Judicial Complex Islamabad.

PTI chairman along with his legal team appeared in the Judicial Complex.

PTI chief lawyer Salman Safdar told the Additional Sessions judge Farrukh Fareed Baloch that they joined the investigation in a total of seven cases and two cases of Shahzad Town.

Added that there are 16 cases in the High Court, while requested the court to adjourn the hearing till July 19.

Later, the sessions judge granted interim bail to the chairman PTI till July 19 in two cases.

After securing bail in two cases, the PTI chairman moved toward the hearing on six cases.

Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra heard the cases against the PTI chairman lodged in Kohsar police station.

PTI chief’s lawyer Shirafazl Marwat requested Judge Sipra to hear the case later, stating that they have to appear in the Islamabad High Court.

The legal team of the former PM tried to PTI chairman from the court but Judge Sipra stopped him in the courtroom.

Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra extended interim bail of chairman PTI in six cases till July 19 and warned of pronouncing the decision at the next hearing; if the investigation was not joined.