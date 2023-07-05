PTI chairman summoned in Toshakhana criminal proceedings case

Chairman PTI ordered to appear tomorrow.

Former PM directed to appear tomorrow at 8:30 am.

IHC on Tuesday declared the Toshakhana case against PTI chairman inadmissible.

An Additional District and Sessions Judge issued a summons notice for Chairman PTI in Toshakhana criminal proceedings case.

The summon notice had also been issued to PTI lawyers Khawaja Haris, Barrister Gohar and Faisal Fareed Chaudhry.

IHC Chief Justice Amir Farooq pronounced the decision after accepting the request of the former prime minister.

The Sessions Court had declared the Toshakhana case as admissible and filed an indictment against PTI chairman.

However, now the Toshakhana criminal case against the former PM has closed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan had filed a complaint against the Chairman PTI in the Sessions Court.

While PTI chairman had also filed a plea against the complaint stating that it was not properly filed and should be declared admissible.

Added that the complaint could have been filed within four months after which it was not admissible.

Besides, dismissal was sought for non-filing of the application by the authorized officer of the ECP.

ECP disqualified PTI chairman in the Toshakhna case last year.