PTI chairman to be indicted in ECP contempt case on Aug 2

Chairman PTI has appeared before Election Commission.

ECP directs PTI chairman to ensure attendance at the next hearing.

ECP issued non-bailable warrants for PTI chief in contempt case.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will indict PTI chairman in the ECP contempt case on August 2.

The former prime minister and PTI chief appeared before the election body in the hearing conducted by the four-member commission headed by ECP member Nisar Durrani.

Chairman PTI’s lawyers Shoaib Shaheen and Naeem Panjutha appeared before the Election Commission.

Advocate Shoaib Shaheen stated that they did not receive any notice from Election Commission and had known about today’s summon by the media.

Nisar Durrani remarked that PTI chief had to be framed with charge today.

Lawyer Shoaib stated that ECP must first decide on our objections stating that he had been appointed as the lawyer for the chairman PTI since the last hearing.

Following these remarks, ECP announced indicting PTI chief in the contempt case on August 2 and urged the former PM to ensure his attendance in the next hearing.

Lawyer Shoaib Shaheen ensured complying with the decision of the election body.

ECP adjourned the hearing till August 2.