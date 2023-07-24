PTI chairman will before ECP tomorrow: lawyer

ISLAMABAD: The chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will appear before the Election Commission tomorrow (Tuesday).

This was said by Lawyer Chairman PTI, Sher Afzal Marwat while exclusively talking with Bol News on his arrival at Bani Gala on Monday.

The important meeting of the legal team under the chairmanship of Chairman PTI is going on in Bani Gala.

The chairman PTI is presiding over the meeting.

Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shoaib Shaheen, Dr. Babar Awan and Sher Afzal participated in the meeting.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered the IG Islamabad to arrest the Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf and produce him before it tomorrow (Tuesday).

The ECP directed the IG Islamabad to comply with the non-bailable warrant, adding that the PTI Chairman did not appear in the contempt election case.

The electoral watchdog said that warrants were issued for non-appearance.