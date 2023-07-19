LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Usman Dar has said that cipher was and always will be a fact which the kidnapping, torture and coerced confession of a person to disprove has only the status and times of this imported government, then National Security Committee on Cipher.

He said, “Imran Khan was standing yesterday and is standing firm today, he will not run away from the country by making a deal like Nawaz Sharif, InshAllah.”

The meeting, the joint statement, the press conference of the DG ISPR and the US ambassador’s D Marsh are enough to prove the falsehood of the so-called confession statement of Azam Khan on Tuesday.

The imported government is lying, every Pakistani has known that from the market in Sindh House to the formation of the Istehkam Party and from the organized crackdown against PTI to the resignation of senior leaders, all this was planned to bring down only one person (Imran Khan).

He said that every person who was part of this heinous project like Minus One has been disgraced by the public.