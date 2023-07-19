PTI chief used ‘fake’ cypher narrative to avoid no-trust move: Azam Khan

Ex-Secretary Azam Khan terms cypher narrative ‘baseless’.

Said former PM suggested using cypher to shift public attention by highlighting ‘foreign involvement’.

Says Khan saw cypher as an opportunity to exploit its contents for political gains.

In a surprising disclosure, Azam Khan the former principal secretary to the deposed prime minister termed the PTI chairman’s cypher narrative as ‘baseless’.

Azam Khan claims that the cypher narrative was concocted to divert attention from an impending no-confidence motion.

According to Azam Khan’s statement, when he presented the cypher to the PTI chairman, the PTI leader showed excitement and referred to the language used as a “US blunder.”

However, instead of keeping it confidential, the former PM allegedly saw an opportunity to exploit its contents for political gain.

As per Azam Khan’s revelations, the ex-prime minister suggested using the cypher to shift public attention by highlighting “foreign involvement” in the opposition’s no-confidence motion.

Added that the alleged plan was to depict the situation as a foreign conspiracy in collaboration with local partners, thereby playing the victim card.

Despite Azam’s concerns about the secrecy of the document and advising against its public disclosure, the PTI chairman proposed an alternative strategy.

Added that the PTI chief called a meeting with then-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and then-foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood, instructing them to provide him with minutes of the discussion, as the PTI chairman had “lost” the original copy of the cable.

However, Azam Khan mentioned that till the time he was PTI chief’s principal secretary, the cypher was not returned to the Prime Minister’s Office after the former PM had lost the original document.