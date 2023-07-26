ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued reserved verdict on the petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman filed for hearing of a number of his cases registered against him across the country through video link.

The IHC CJP in his written decision said that a number of cases are pending against the petitioner across the country, adding that the petitioner requested to attend courts via video link,

The petitioner sought transfer of all cases of F8 Court to Judicial Complex, the ruling said and added the use of technology in the current criminal justice system requires changes in the law.

The decision said that changes in law and rules can revolutionize the justice system and legal changes can also improve the quality, quantity, and quality of decisions.

The legal changes will enable courts to speed up the delivery of justice, the ruling said.

The use of modern technology to deliver justice is being used in various judicial systems and there has also been rapid development in the West and across the border, where the laws are similar to ours, the written judgment observed.

Modern means of communication are available in all major cities of Pakistan and as a country we cannot remain oblivious to the fact that the future lies in the adoption of modern technology, the judgment said.

Artificial intelligence may also replace human resources in the coming days, the verdict said, adding that governments need to make efforts to adapt the judicial system to modern technology, the judge said

Our criminal justice system requires the presence of the accused at various stages, references to the Supreme Court of India on adapting the justice system to modern technology, the written judgment said.

During the trial, the presence of the accused by recording the evidence of the prosecution can be made through video link and personal attendance of the accused is necessary at the time of statement of Section 342 of the Criminal Code during the trial, the judgment maintained.

It is the jurisdiction of this Court to make rules under Sections 365 and 554 of the Criminal Code. Rules should be framed in accordance with modern requirements regarding recording of evidence during trial, the judgment said.

Instructions to take steps regarding making rules for video link attendance of court.

The Registrar’s Office shall send a copy of the decision to the competent authority for making the rules, the decision said.

Competent authority shall make rules for use of modern devices and video link attendance during evidence, the reserved decision said.