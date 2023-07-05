PTI chairman files plea in SC to constitute 3-member bench on Quetta lawyer murder case

A two-judge bench expressed helplessness in issuing an injunction in the case.

The petition states that the sensitive matter needs an urgent hearing.

Added that strict measures and arrests are feared against the petitioner.

Advertisement

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman and former prime minister on Tuesday filed a petition to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, demanding the constitution of a three-member bench to hear the Quetta lawyer murder case.

Advocate Latif Khosa filed the application on behalf of the PTI chief’s lawyer.

The plea stated that a two-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz-ul-Ahsan heard the petition and expressed helplessness in issuing an injunction in the case.

Added that the bench suggested that an application be made to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, for the constitution of a three-member bench.

The petition stated that the matter is sensitive and requires urgent hearing as the petitioner fears strict measures along with arrest.

Also mentioned that if the parties succeed in their objectives, the client will suffer irreparable damage.

Advertisement

PTI chairman requested the SC to immediately constitute a three-member bench to hear the matter today.