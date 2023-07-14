PTI deserter Abdul Munaf Khan joins IPP

  • Criticises PTI for manipulating the constitution in name of justice.
  • IPP President Aleem Khan warmly welcomed Munaf.
  • Aleem Khan emphasized the importance of competent leadership to address the numerous challenges facing Pakistan
Former vice president of the PTI Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF) Abdul Munaf Khan joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

This development occurred when former members of PTI visited Lahore to meet with IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan.

In a strongly worded statement, Munaf criticized his former party, accusing the PTI of manipulating the constitution and disregarding the rule of law under the guise of justice.

He expressed his unwavering dedication to the country’s progress and prosperity, affirming his complete support for the IPP.

Abdul Aleem Khan warmly welcomed Munaf and other former PTI members who joined the IPP.

He emphasized that the primary objective of the IPP was to protect the state’s interests rather than pursue personal gains.

Aleem Khan emphasized the importance of competent leadership to address the numerous challenges facing Pakistan and ensure stability under all circumstances.

Furthermore, Aleem Khan acknowledged the significant role played by the legal community in shaping national politics and affairs.

 

 

