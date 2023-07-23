PTI expresses concern about Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed’s health condition

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has expressed concerns over the continued incarceration and health of senior party leader Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed.

PTI West Punjab president Farrukh Habib said Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed is aged more than 70 years old and suffers from heart problems. He said the senior leader is not being provided proper medical treatment in jail even in the hot season.

He said Rashid was brought to PIC yesterday due to his unwell condition, but instead of being admitted to the hospital for medical care, he will be taken back to jail. He said the government is committing grave injustice by negating all human and moral requirements.

PTI senior leader Hammad Azhar also expressed concern over the health condition of senior party leaders in jails. He said that Dr Yasmin Rashid, Pervez Elahi, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed are in poor health in ‘C Class’ cells.

“Ironically one of the persons orchestrating this ordeal from afar is the same guy who escaped from his A class facilities based on fake medical reports,” he said, in an indirect jibe at PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif who is currently self-exiled in London.

Advertisement

میاں محمود الرشید کی عمر 70 سال سے زائد ہے اور ان کو عارضہ قلب لاحق ہے شدید گرمی کے موسم میں بھی ان کو جیل میں مناسب طبی امداد فراہم نہیں کی جارہی ہے گزشتہ روز ناسازی طبیعت پر ان کو PIC لایا گیا وہاں ان کو نگہداشت کے لئے ہسپتال داخل کرنے کی بجائے واپس جیل لے گے۔

تمام انسانی اور… pic.twitter.com/IkqmwGO0Is — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) July 23, 2023

PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned the torture and inhumane behavior being meted out with Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed.

Advertisement

He said Rashid was a 70-year-old man with a serious heart condition, who was forcibly taken back to the jail despite having severe chest pains.

The PTI Chairman said that Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed was taken back to jail despite the doctors’ advice to keep him under observation.

“He is being subjected to such torture and inhumane behaviour solely for his crime of refusing to renounce PTI,” the former premier added.

The PTI chief urged the judiciary and the human rights organizations to take a stand and protect the fundamental rights of the citizens.”

Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has been in jail under various charges ever since he was arrested on May 14 this year.