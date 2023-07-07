PTI protests against desecration of Holy Quran across country

PTI protests against desecration of Holy Quran across country

ISLAMABAD: On the special instructions of the PTI Chairman, peaceful protests were held across the country against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden on Friday.

Thousands of the party activists, supporters and a large number of general public participated in the protest carrying PTI flags and recorded their anger and anguish against the incident.

Protests were arranged throughout all big and small cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Peshawar, Dir, Swabi, Timergara, Gojra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Orakzai, Bara, and Laal Qila and Karak.

Addressing the participants, the PTI leaders strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and said that the Muslims cannot tolerate the defilement of their Holy Book and any other divine books. The also demanded the boycott of Sweden and trade relations with her.

Political pundits commented that the government was deeply shocked to see the PTI on the roads again. They thought that the people would come out on Friday, but they would not see the PTI flag out of fear and they would take all the credit themselves. But the desires of the heart flowed into tears. PTI again came to every city and every street and today the idols of fear were also broken, they added.

