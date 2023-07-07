PTI protests against desecration of Holy Quran across country

ISLAMABAD: On the special instructions of the PTI Chairman, peaceful protests were held across the country against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden on Friday.

Thousands of the party activists, supporters and a large number of general public participated in the protest carrying PTI flags and recorded their anger and anguish against the incident.

Protests were arranged throughout all big and small cities including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Peshawar, Dir, Swabi, Timergara, Gojra, Mohmand, Nowshera, Orakzai, Bara, and Laal Qila and Karak.

حق کے لیے آواز اٹھانا فرض ہے جیسے

حق کے لیے آواز اٹھانا فرض ہے جیسے

امر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر

Lahore: On the call of Chairman Imran Khan, a peaceful protest against the desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden.

pic.twitter.com/EGgY09PaF5 — Mishkat Khan (@mishikhan_pti) July 7, 2023

لکی مروت:چیئرمین عمران خان کی کال پرسویڈن میں قرآنِ پاک کی بے حرمتی کیخلاف صدر ضلع لکی مروت جوہر خان کی قیادت میں ہر صورت میں بھرپور پر امن احتجاج ریکارڈ کرایا.

چارسدہ: تحصیل چارسدہ فاروق اعظم چوک میں چیئرمین عمران خان کی کال پر احتجاجی مظاہرہ جاری،

Addressing the participants, the PTI leaders strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and said that the Muslims cannot tolerate the defilement of their Holy Book and any other divine books. The also demanded the boycott of Sweden and trade relations with her.

Political pundits commented that the government was deeply shocked to see the PTI on the roads again. They thought that the people would come out on Friday, but they would not see the PTI flag out of fear and they would take all the credit themselves. But the desires of the heart flowed into tears. PTI again came to every city and every street and today the idols of fear were also broken, they added.