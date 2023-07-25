PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan again arrested

MARDAN: Former Minister of State of PTI Ali Muhammad Khan has again been arrested under 3 MPOs.

Earlier, the session court this morning granted bail to the former minister of state in the corruption case.

A team of lawyers reached the jail after being released, where the authorities issued orders for his arrest under 3 MPOs.

The Sessions Judge released Ali Muhammad Khan, but he was re-arrested under 3 MPOs.

The court approved the bail of Ali Muhammad Khan on 200,000.

Ali Muhammad Khan had been in jail for a month on charges of corruption in development projects.

 

