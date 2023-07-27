PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan at last released

MARDAN: After 80 days, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former minister Ali Muhammad Khan has been released from Central Jail.

Peshawar High Court had issued orders for his release

Ali Muhammad Khan left the jail in a hurry after being released in a car with black glasses.

He did not stop to talk to the media, the media were waiting for him outside the jail for two hours.

Earlier, a two-member bench of Justice Aijaz Anwar and Justice Fazal Subhan took up the plea of PTI leader. After initial arguments, the court approved bail of Ali Muhammad Khan and ordered his immediate release.

The court also summoned deputy commissioner Mardan to the next hearing of the case on August 8.

On July 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan was re-arrested for 8th time from Mardan soon after his release on bail under 3 MPO.

As per details, Ali Muhammad Khan’s counsel Nadeem Shah said that the PTI leader was arrested on the order of the Deputy Commissioner under 3 MPO.

He said that the judge ordered to release Ali Muhammad Khan and the High Court had also ordered to not arrest him in any case till August 4 but he was arrested for the eighth time.